Kyle Clifford, suspect in Bushey triple murder crossbow attack, is arrested by Hertfordshire Police
The 26-year-old remains in a serious condition in hospital, Hertfordshire Police said.
He was captured on Wednesday after three women - Carol Hunt, 61, and her daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25 - were found dead at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire on Tuesday night. Carol was the wife of BBC 5 Live horse racing commentator John Hunt.
Since the manhunt, Clifford has been in hospital and was not able to speak to police officers for several hours. But now police have confirmed that he has been arrested.
Det Supt Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time. The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time.”