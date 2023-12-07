Ilyas Habibi was stabbed to death near Sutton railway station

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenage boy in south London have now named the victim. Ilyas Habibi, 17, was found suffering from stab wounds near Sutton railway station at about 7.10pm on Tuesday, December 5. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say he was attacked minutes after stepping off a train.

Ilyas’s next of kin have been notified and they are being supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. The force said inquiries were ongoing and no arrests had been made. The crime scene has now been closed.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan, leading the investigation, said: “We know that Ilyas arrived at Sutton High Street by train. Minutes after he came out of the station he was involved in an altercation with the suspect who then fled the scene. Ilyas had suffered fatal wounds. It isn’t clear if the suspect was also injured. If you know the suspect, or if you are him, please get in touch. Members of the public who have information and material they want to share with us can do so via our online web portal."

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittan, leading policing for the Met’s South Area Command, said: “I know that those who live and work in Sutton will be shocked and saddened at the loss of a young life on the streets that they call home. I share those emotions and would like to reassure local people that we are doing everything we can to support our homicide colleagues in identifying and apprehending the person, or persons responsible.

“I urge anyone who is concerned to approach officers on patrol and speak with them or get in touch with their Neighbourhood policing team. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this sad time. I would like to thank the community for their patience as we carry out our enquiries, and urge anyone with information concerning this incident to get in touch.”

