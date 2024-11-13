Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 23-year-old man was killed in a stabbing incident at an address in Leeds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said that officers were called to the property on Winrose Avenue in the Belle Island area of Leeds at around 12.17am in Tuesday, November 12. It comes after the force received reports of a man being stabbed at the address.

Officers and emergency service staff found the man, 23, at the scene having sustained injuries believed to be consistent with a stabbing attack. He was provided emergency treatment at the scene and was later transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force has said that initial investigations show that the victim had been attacked by three males inside his ground-floor flat before the suspects ran from the scene. A search, which included the use of a police helicopter, was launched and led to the arrest of an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old boy in the Middleton area.

Two teenagers, aged 18 and 16, have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at an address in Belle Isle, Leeds. | Google Maps

The pair were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. Police are continuing their investigation , with a scene still in place at the Winrose Avenue property, as well as at an address in Sissons Road, Middleton which was launched after the recovery of drug linked to the arrest of the two males.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Our investigation remains in its very early stages, and we are still building up a picture of the circumstances in which this young man has been fatally attacked. His death, in such a sudden and violent way, is an absolute tragedy and we will be continuing to support his family at what is clearly a very difficult time for them, while working to get them the answers they need.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who witnessed a disturbance or anything suspicious at or around the address at any point leading up to when the emergency services were called shortly after midnight. We are carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area and would ask that people check their CCTV or doorbell footage for anything that could be relevant, as well as any dashcam footage from anyone who was driving in Winrose Avenue or the surrounding area around the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise that people in the community will be shocked by what has happened and I want to reassure them that we are treating this incident very seriously and liaising closely with our district policing colleagues who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area.”

West Yoprkshire Police has urged anyone with any information to get in touch with the force. You can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pollentine or crime reference 13240616294 or online via the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat option. You can also provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website.