The fire at ‘culturally important’ The Crooked House pub is being treated as arson, police say

A blaze at The Crooked House pub on Saturday night (August 5) is being treated as arson, police say. Around 30 firefighters were needed to tackle the fire at the pub in Himley, near Dudley in the West Midlands, and it was demolished two days later.

Staffordshire Police said on Wednesday evening: “This fire has shocked and upset so many given the, albeit not listed, cultural importance and heritage of the building.

“This is not lost on us and a robust investigation using all available information and forensic opportunities is being carried out.

“We have spoken to, and continue to engage, with the owners. However, speculation is extremely unhelpful and could hinder our investigation.”

The fire came just two weeks after the building was sold by pub company Marston’s to a private buyer. On Monday, Staffordshire Police said that investigations into the cause of the fire at the 18th-century pub were ongoing, with a cordon still in place around the site.

Fire crews at The Crooked House pub

Social media footage posted on Monday evening showed a mechanical digger being used to reduce the remaining structure of the pub to rubble.

The pub became a popular local landmark due to one side being significantly lower than the other, caused by the effects of nearby mining. It was put on the market by Marston’s in January this year and a sale was completed two weeks ago, a company spokesperson said.

Since its closure, a Facebook group campaigning to have the pub protected and rebuilt has attracted almost 5,000 members. One member of the group wrote on Tuesday: “I really think with so many that cared and loved this pub we need to make sure that our voices are heard.

“When will the Government stop allowing all our history to be taken away from us? This pub was known by people around the world because it was so unique.”