A heavier police presence will be in place in a busy area of Sheffield city centre over the coming days, following a brawl in which outdoor furniture was reportedly thrown and a person was seen to be in possession of an axe.

Police were called out to the incident on The Moor, Sheffield city centre at 5.13pm on Wednesday (March 27).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that there was an altercation on The Moor involving a group of people. It is reported that one person was in possession of an axe and that outdoor furniture was being thrown. It is reported that when police attended The Moor the group dispersed and fled.

"Officers have arrested an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of affray. Both of them have since been released on police bail. Enquires are ongoing and an increased police presence with dedicated officers patrolling The Moor will remain in place over the coming days."