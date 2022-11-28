The bodies of two babies were discovered at an address in Wildmill, Bridgend

Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found at a house in south Wales, police have said.

Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody, South Wales Police confirmed.

Advertisement

The bodies of two babies were discovered at an address in Wildmill, Bridgend (Photo: Shutterstock)

An investigation was launched after the bodies were discovered at an address in Wildmill, Bridgend, on Saturday evening (26 November). Officers were called to the home just before 8pm.

Advertisement

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident and are appealing for people to get in touch.

Superintendent Marc Attwell, from South Wales Police, said: “This is [a] very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.

Advertisement

“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive inquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.”