A man has been charged with the murders of a woman and her two daughters following a blaze at their home. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, three, and Naeemah Drammeh, one died after the fire at their flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday.

Ms Hydara was taken to hospital and put on life support but died on Tuesday. Nottinghamshire Police said officers had charged Jamie Barrow, also of Fairisle Close, on Thursday, four days after he was arrested. He will be kept in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at this incredibly painful time, as well as the communities that have been affected by this most tragic of incidents. The grief this family has been put through is incomprehensible.

“Large teams of detectives have been working relentlessly alongside specialist search units and forensic experts to understand the full circumstances behind this deliberate fire.

“Following those inquiries, we have charged a suspect with three counts of murder. The family are aware of this development and I would like to sincerely thank them for their patience and understanding as we do everything we possibly can to gain justice for Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah.”

‘Fatoumatta had lived a short but a very beautiful and fulfilling life’

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Fatoumatta’s husband, Aboubacarr Drammeh, paid tribute to his loved ones and described their deaths as inconceivable.

Mr Drammeh, who flew back from the US after the fire, said: “It is with great sadness that we have lost Fatoumatta and our two daughters in such a tragic way.

“Fatoumatta had lived a short but a very beautiful and fulfilling life. A former voluntary worker, Fatoumatta was a very happy, bubbly woman who wouldn’t have the heart to hurt a fly.