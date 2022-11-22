Fatoumatta Hydara had been placed on a life support machine after the blaze but died on Tuesday morning

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, was placed on a life support machine but died on Tuesday morning (22 November) after being taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. Her two children Naeemah Drammeh, one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three, died at the same hospital shortly after arrival on Sunday (20 November).

A joint fire and police investigation concluded that the fire at the flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, was started deliberately and a triple murder investigation has been launched.

A 31-year-old man from Clifton who was arrested on Sunday night remains in custody and Nottinghamshire police have been awarded an additional 36 hours to interview him.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said specialists would continue to examine the scene for some time and asked for privacy for the family. He added: “This has been an extremely traumatic event for them, and I’d like to reassure them we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring them the justice they deserve.”

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, died on Tuesday morning after an arson attack at her home (Photo: PA)

What happened?

The blaze broke out in the first-floor flat of a two-storey building in Fairisle Close, Clifton, at around 3.17am on Sunday. The fire was extinguished at around 4am and neighbouring buildings were temporarily evacuated during the incident.

Ms Hydara and her two children were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre. The baby and toddler were pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arrival.

A man from Clifton was arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning. Detective Chief Inspector Greg McGill, who is leading the investigation, said on Sunday: “This is a deeply tragic incident and we have a large team working tirelessly to understand the full circumstances.

“Whilst we have now made an arrest, the investigation remains at an early stage and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who has even the slightest bit of information, or even CCTV or dash-cam footage, to please come forward.”

A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder (Photo: PA)

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, was alerted by a fire engine’s lights while watching a film, and then saw smoke billowing from the rear windows of the first-floor flat. He told reporters that the older child was brought out of the property first, with the one-year-old being carried out by a single firefighter shortly afterwards.

Estimating that CPR was then carried out at the scene for around 20 minutes, the man added: “It was dark and raining and with the smoke I couldn’t see what was happening behind the fire engine. It’s sickening. I feel so sorry for the family. How is she going to feel when she finds out she’s lost the children?”

Inspector Ben Lawrence, who led reassurance patrols in the local community following the fire, said patrols in the area have been increased and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to officers on the force.

He added: ““These are clearly very sad circumstances and our thoughts continue to be with the family of those involved. This has also been an extremely traumatic event for the local community, especially for neighbours who have been left shocked and deeply saddened by the deaths of two very young children.

“We’ve increased reassurance patrols in the area and if anyone has any concerns we’d encourage them to speak to one of our officers.”

Two young children were killed and a woman critically injured (Photo: PA)

Nottingham City Council leader, Cllr David Mellen, said: “I am so saddened to hear this tragic news. The loss of two young children is completely heartbreaking. We’ll do all we can to support the family and community at this deeply upsetting time.”