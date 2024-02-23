Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A TikTok influencer and mum who suffered a backlash for living in a cramped council house with her six children, attacked a love rival as she was sat in traffic and with her child in the back seat.

Nicole Wong made national headlines last summer when she reacted to cruel taunts over the video app about her kids being forced to share a single bedroom.

But the 31-year-old was brought before Leeds Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday February 22) for repeatedly punching the partner of her ex-boyfriend. She had previously admitted a charge of assault by beating.

Th victim had been driving along Potternewton Lane in Leeds on May 22 last year when she noticed Wong pull up in a car next to her. Wong then got out and went around to the driver's side as the victim opened her window.

Wong then launched into an attack, punching her to the head, then grabbing her hair and punching her several more times. Shocked motorists had to intervene to pull Wong away from the car.

The victim suffered an "egg-shaped" lump to her head and bruises to her arms, prosecutor Vanessa Jones told the court. The victim said there had been no previous issues with Wong, but was now left suffering from anxiety and panic attacks due to the attack, and is fearful Wong will come to her home. She said there have already been examples of Wong taking to social media about her, although not referring to her by name.

Wong, a TikTok influencer, attacked the woman while she was sat in her car (pics by Getty / National World)

She said her child was in the back during the assault and was screaming for Wong not to hurt her. The victim also said she was now taking medication as a result.

Wong, of Broadlea Avenue, Bramley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, later attended a voluntary interview with police. Mitigating on her behalf in court, Craig Sutcliffe said there was a "perception" by Wong at the time that the woman was following her in her car.

He said: "The defendant, albeit wrongly, believed the that the complainant had followed her. She accepts that her reaction on that day was wrong. Her response was completely disproportionate. This behaviour on this occasion was not in any way planned. There's no suggestion the complainant was targeted. It was a chance meeting."

The court heard that Wong regarded herself as a part-time aesthetics practitioner and social-media influencer. However, she is still receiving benefits because her businesses do not generate enough income.

Deputy District Judge David Gittins told Wong: "Whatever your perception was, what we know is that your behaviour led to other road users having to come and assist because of what they witnessed you do. This was wholly unacceptable behaviour."