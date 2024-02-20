TikTok and Instagram influencer Oneya Johnson, known for his Angry Reactions account, has been arrested and charged with alleged domestic violence. Photo by TikTok/@AngryReactions.

A TikTok influencer with more than 27 million followers has been arrested for alleged domestic violence.

Oneya Johnson, the man behind the TikTok page @AngryReactions, has been arrested and charged for the alleged offence in Burbank, California, United States.

The Burbank Police Department reported that authorities took the 25-year-old social media star into custody on the night of Monday February 12. According to TMZ, sources said Johnson was supposedly involved in a physical argument with a woman in a hotel.

It is unclear exactly what happened between the pair, or the relationship between the two, but officers confirmed that the woman, who has not been identified, didn't need medical attention after the incident.

Johnson was released after posting his $50,000 (around £40,000) bail and is now expected to appear in court on Tuesday March 5. According to California State Law, if Johnson is found guilty on charges of domestic violence, he faces two to five years in State Prison or a year in county prison, and an additional fine of up to $10,000 (around £8,000).

Along with 27.7 million followers on TikTok, Johnson also has 2 million followers on Instagram. He gained popularity on the platforms from 2020 onwards for his anger-based reactions while reviewing fellow users videos on social media. One of his videos, where he reviewed a cake being made, gave him more than one million TikTok followers within 24 hours of him sharing the clip on the platform.

Johnson dueted user @bobbysrey's cake-making video, in which they asked people to not be so viciously critical of her techniques. Johnson filmed himself watching @bobbysrey's video, angrily shouting things like, "Who's being mean to you?" and "That cake looks good!!!"

Johnson even posted a video of himself reacting aggressively, but with a lot of gratitude, about becoming an overnight sensation on the app.

In an interview with Buzzfeed from September 2020, Johnson explained he started his page by talking about how he thinks most people actually see the world. He also added that he's not really angry like he is in his videos.

"If I passed you on the street and I don't say a word, I look like the angriest person in the world. But when you actually get to know me, I'm actually a really positive person," he said.