2. Derek Ferguson

Derek ‘Deco’ McGraw Ferguson is wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas ‘Tam’ Cameron on 28 June 2007 at the Auchinairn Tavern, Bishopbriggs near Glasgow. Ferguson, who is missing half his left ear, fled abroad, and is believed to be in Spain. It’s thought Mr Cameron had been lured outside by enforcer Billy Bates. A few weeks later the partly decomposed body of Bates was discovered stuffed in an oil drum in the River Clyde, near the Erskine Bridge. Ferguson, who was born in Glasgow in 1964, has a number tattoos on his left arm: a heart, an arrow and a dagger. He is also known to use a fake Irish accent. 15 years on since Mr Cameron’s murder and Police Scotland have made a fresh appeal for information over Ferguson’s whereabouts. An increased reward of up to £10,000, is also being offered by the independent charity, Crimestoppers, to anyone who contacts them anonymously with information which helps lead to the arrest of Ferguson. In November 2022 Spanish police also renewed its appeal to trace him.