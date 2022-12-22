Anyone with information about those on the National Crime Agency’s most wanted list should call police or Crimestoppers
A man wanted in connection with two brutal murders almost 20 years ago is among the 25 people currently on the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) most wanted list. Also on the list are men convicted over plots to smuggle drugs into the UK and a man who has been on the run since 2008 after being convicted of rape.
All of the people pictured are on the agency’s most wanted list, as of December 2022. Among those the NCA is looking for is Derek ‘Deco’ Ferguson who is wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron, it is believed he could be in Spain.
Meanwhile, Kevin Parle, is also wanted by the authorities in connection with two shocking murders in Merseyside, that of Liam Kelly, 16 in 2004 and Lucy Hargreaves, 22, 2005.
Also being sought by the NCA is Richard Wakeling who was found guilty in his absence of a plot to smuggle £8million of liquid amphetamine into the UK.
And Jonathon Kelly who was jailed for a series of offences including leaving someone paralysed after attacking them with a machete has been on the run for years after he broke bail conditions after being released on licence from jail.
Members of the public are urged not to go near these people and, if they should spot a fugitive, the information is to call your local police, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
1. Kevin Thomas Parle
Kevin Thomas Parle is wanted in connection with the murders in Liverpool of 16-year-old old Liam Kelly in 2004 and Lucy Hargreaves, 22, in 2005.
Liam was shot dead in Grafton Street, Dingle, as he got out of a car. Parle was arrested in connection with the murder along with others. However, after his release he failed to answer bail and a warrant was issued.
Lucy was shot in her own home in Walton as she slept on the sofa in her living room, by a trio of masked killers. The duvet cover she had been sleeping under was covered in petrol and set alight. Fuel was also poured around the entrance and stairs of the property to block any escape. Her partner and daughter escaped the blaze.
Parle, known as Hemp, has links to Spain.
Photo: NCA
2. Derek Ferguson
Derek ‘Deco’ McGraw Ferguson is wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas ‘Tam’ Cameron on 28 June 2007 at the Auchinairn Tavern, Bishopbriggs near Glasgow. Ferguson, who is missing half his left ear, fled abroad, and is believed to be in Spain. It’s thought Mr Cameron had been lured outside by enforcer Billy Bates. A few weeks later the partly decomposed body of Bates was discovered stuffed in an oil drum in the River Clyde, near the Erskine Bridge. Ferguson, who was born in Glasgow in 1964, has a number tattoos on his left arm: a heart, an arrow and a dagger. He is also known to use a fake Irish accent.
15 years on since Mr Cameron’s murder and Police Scotland have made a fresh appeal for information over Ferguson’s whereabouts.
An increased reward of up to £10,000, is also being offered by the independent charity, Crimestoppers, to anyone who contacts them anonymously with information which helps lead to the arrest of Ferguson. In November 2022 Spanish police also renewed its appeal to trace him.
3. Nana Oppong.
Nana Oppong, thought to be around 41 to 42 years old, is wanted by Essex Police in connection with the murder of Robert Powell, 50, on 13 June 2020. Oppong, also known as Enz, allegedly drove to a party where Powell was present and shot him eight times with a 9mm pistol. Oppong and Mr Powell allegedly belonged to rival criminal networks. His last known address was in Newham, London. He has an athletic appearance, two circular scars above his right eye and a series of small scars on his left hand and fingers. Oppong also has a stomach scar. The appeal to find him was renewed on the second anniversary of Mr Powell’s death. His mother wrote an open letter urging anyone with any information to come forward.
4. Callum Allan.
Callum Michael Allan, 23, was last known to have stayed in South Shields and is wanted by Northumbria Police over 12 alleged offences from October 2017 to June 2019. He is accused of possession with intent to supply Class A (heroin), supply Class A (cocaine), possession of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker, affray and dangerous driving. On 11 June 2019 police raided a house suspected to be used for drugs deals. He appeared at court in April 2020 where he was given unconditional bail and failed to return.