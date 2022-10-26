Dean Garforth was riding an e-bike when officers went to arrest him in Marbella

One of the UK’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Marbella, Spain, the National Crime Agency has said. Dean Garforth, 29, is wanted in connection with drugs and firearms supply allegations.

The National Crime Agency said he was riding an e-bike on a street in Nueva Andalucia when he was arrested on Monday afternoon. The NCA said Garforth, who was wearing sports clothes, sunglasses and a cap, rode the bike into an officer and resisted arrest. It was part of a pre-planned operation which saw the Spanish National Police and Cheshire Police join forces to detain Garforth.

What is Dean Garforth accused of?

A public appeal to help trace Garforth was made in January this year when the NCA and Crimestoppers launched a new Most Wanted campaign featuring 12 fugitives who were believed to be in Spain.

He is wanted by Cheshire Police for alleged involvement in a Organised Crime Group (OCG), supplying cocaine and cannabis, and being involved in trading firearms and ammunition between March 2020 and July 2020.

It is alleged he used the now defunct encrypted comms platform EncroChat to carry out the alleged offences in and around the North West of England and that his OCG also adulterated the drugs before moving them on.

Garforth, whose last known address was South Hill Road, Dingle, Liverpool, is the sixth fugitive from the list to be arrested since the Most Wanted campaign was launched in January. He is now in custody awaiting extradition proceedings.

What’s been said?

Steve Reynolds, NCA regional manager in Spain, said: “Dean Garforth’s arrest was made possible after some great work by the Spanish National Police, supported by the NCA’s international liaison officers and Cheshire Police. Garforth is the sixth fugitive to be arrested from the most wanted list. We won’t stop until the remainder are caught.”

Meanwhile, Ian Murray, detective chief inspector from Cheshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Directorate, said: “This latest arrest shows how by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide. We will continue to work together to keep bringing those suspected of committing serious and organised crime before the courts.”

