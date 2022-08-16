The 26 most wanted fugitives in the UK.

Anyone with information about those on the National Crime Agency’s most wanted list are urged to call police or Crimestoppers
Men convicted over plots to smuggle drugs into the UK and a criminal who left someone paralysed after a machete attack are among those on the most wanted list.
There are 26 men currently on the run from the National Crime Agency (NCA).
All of the people pictured are on the agency’s most wanted list, as of August 2022.
Their photographs are published so the public know their faces and can help to hunt them down and bring them to justice.
Among those on the list is Derek ‘Deco’ Ferguson who is wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron.
Also being sought by the NCA is Richard Wakeling who was found guilty in his absence of a plot to smuggle £8million of liquid amphetamine into the UK.
And Jonathon Kelly who was jailed for a series of offences including leaving someone paralysed after attacking them with a machete has been on the run for years after he broke bail conditions after being released on licence from jail.
The public is urged not to go near these people and, if they should spot a fugitive, the information is to call your local police, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
2. Nana Oppong.
Nana Oppong, 41, is wanted by Essex Police in connection with the murder of Robert Powell, 50, on 13 June 2020. Oppong, also known as Enz, allegedly drove to a party where Powell was present and shot him eight times with a 9mm pistol. Oppong and Mr Powell allegedly belonged to rival criminal networks. His last known address was in Newham, London. He has an athletic appearance, two circular scars above his right eye and a series of small scars on his left hand and fingers. Oppong also has a stomach scar. The appeal to find him was renewed on the second anniversary of Mr Powell’s death. His mother wrote an open letter urging anyone with any information to come forward.
3. Callum Allan.
Callum Michael Allan, 23, was last known to have stayed in South Shields and is wanted by Northumbria Police over 12 alleged offences from October 2017 to June 2019. He is accused of possession with intent to supply Class A (heroin), supply Class A (cocaine), possession of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker, affray and dangerous driving. On 11 June 2019 police raided a house suspected to be used for drugs deals. He appeared at court in April 2020 where he was given unconditional bail and failed to return.
4. Mark Roberts
Mark Francis Roberts, 28, is wanted by Merseyside Police and is last known to have stayed in Fairfield, Liverpool. He has a 7.6cm scar down his right leg, heavy eyebrows, is right handed, and has green eyes. He is wanted in relation to grievous bodily harm and attempted robbery of a man’s £60,000 Richard Mille watch. The victim was attacked by two men with a blade at around 1.30am on 30 September 2016 after he parked his car on his home driveway. He refused to surrender his watch and was so badly injured he suffered life-threatening injuries. The victim heard one of the attackers say he’d cut himself in the attack, and Roberts’s blood was later identified at the scene. Roberts has links to Scotland and Spain.