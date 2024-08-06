Police are appealing to identify the person who hit a police dog during recent riots and left her needing medical treatment.

Staffordshire Police said that police dog Vixen was struck with a brick above her right eye during violent disorder in Tamworth and Stoke-on-Trent over the weekend. The canine was left with a deep cut on her face and required medical attention, with Vixen since recovering at home before returning to the force.

Police added that six officers were also injured in the “unacceptable” scenes, which have been replicated across England and Northern Ireland over the past week. None of the injured sustained by Staffordshire officers have been described as serious.

Staffordshire Police dog Vixen was hit by a brick during riots over the weekend. | Staffordshire Police

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison condemned the violence seen over the weekend, saying: “Our officers faced mindless violence and showed exceptional bravery. It is unacceptable that those trying to keep the public safe are attacked so violently. This disregard for the local community and public property also resulted in seven police cars being damaged, likely costing the taxpayer thousands of pounds to fix.

“Police dogs are considered just as important as their human counterparts and so we are launching a full investigation to identify who assaulted a valued police dog. We believe there is footage of the incident circulating on social media, so if anyone can share the footage or help us identify those involved, we can seek justice for our canine colleague.

Vixen is recuperating at home before returning to frontline. | Staffordshire Police

“The violence seen in Tamworth has been abhorrent, with two other police dogs injured too, and I know members of the public will be disgusted that a beautiful animal like Vixen has been harmed whilst trying to keep people safe. Police forces across the country all have the same message for the individuals involved in these incidents: you are being pursued and we are working around the clock to find you.”

Staffordshire Police said that one man has already been charged with assault by beating an emergency worker after an assault on an officer on Saturday (August 3) in Stoke-on-Trent. The force addeD: “”If you know anything about any assaults on our officers or police dogs over the weekend, or have access to any footage or images of the incident, please share them immediately using our Major Incident Public Portal - Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) Alternatively, for guaranteed anonymity, contact Crimestoppers.”