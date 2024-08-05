A police van was damaged and officers were met with “a level of violence” as crowds and police clashed in Plymouth yesterday evening.

Devon and Cornwall Police said that six arrests were made in Plymouth on Monday evening (August 5). Projectiles such as bricks and fireworks were also launched towards police officers in the disorder, which has plagued the streets of some cities for the seventh day now.

According to Sky News, small scuffles were taking place between far-right protesters and the police, with counter-protesters demonstrating against the riots holding signs saying “No Place For Hate” and “Say No to Nazis”. Speaking at the scene, Inspector Ryan North Moore told Sky News: “This is not a protest any more. In my opinion, this is violence. This is sustained violence.”

At least three police officers were reportedly injured amid the tensions. When asked how difficult it was to police the disorder, Inspector Moore added: “It’s off the scale today. With the resources we’ve got, it’s difficult.”

Earlier on Monday, Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “As a result of the information we have received, we will be increasing our presence in the city centre. I have a dedicated team planning the policing for this, and other events as they occur during the week.

“This morning, I chaired a meeting with partners, to ensure we all work together supporting our communities at the busiest time of the year for all our services. Residents, visitors, and local businesses can expect to see an increased policing presence in the area as a result of this.

“We are liaising with the organisers to ensure compliance with the current law and to protect our communities. We understand the right to protest, but some protests have resulted in disorder and such conduct will not be tolerated. We will take positive action against individuals in breach of the law.

“We are fully prepared to respond to incidents of disorder, and we have the resources in place to deal with these incidents to ensure that there is minimal disruption to the local community.”

Further protests were also seen in Belfast and Birmingham on Monday evening. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said that it was “dealing with ongoing disorder” in the Donegall Road area of Belfast, while police vans were attacked in the Bordesley area of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “No arrests have been made at this stage but there were sporadic incidents and we are investigating reports of an assault, incidents of criminal damage to a pub on Stoney Lane, a car which had its windows smashed on Alcombe Grove, Stechford and further criminal damage to a vehicle which had its tyres damaged on Belchers Lane, Bordesley Green,”

Violent riots have been sparked across some cities in England and Northern Ireland following the death of three young girls in the Southport stabbing incident. Hundreds of people in Southport attended a vigil one week on from the attack on Monday evening to pay tribute to the victims, Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. Children blew bubbles, while flowers and balloons were left at the vigil.