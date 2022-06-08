These are the UK’s 20 most wanted fugitives - and why police want to catch them

One woman and 19 men are currently on the run from the National Crime Agency (NCA).
All of the people pictured are on the agency’s ‘most wanted’ list, as of November 2021.
Their photographs are published so the public know their faces and can help to hunt them down and bring them to justice.
The public is urged not to go near these people and, if they should spot a fugitive, the information is to call your local police, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
1. Richard Wakeling
Richard Wakeling, from Brentwood, Essex, tried to import £8million of liquid amphetamine into the UK in April 2016. On April 9 last year he was convicted and sentenced to 11 years after he absconded before his 12-week trial began.
Photo: NCA
2. Costas Sampson
On 25 August 2012 Sampson was convicted of raping a girl he met at a nightclub in London in February 2010. The girl was taken unwell after accepting a drink from a stranger, and Sampson and a friend offered to take her home. Sampson told one of the girl’s friends that he was a medical expert. He later raped the girl at her flat while she was incapacitated. Sampson was also convicted of stealing her mobile phone, plus her flatmate’s laptop and games console.
Photo: NCA
3. Daniel Dugic
Dugic is suspected of being involved in a conspiracy to import 255 kilos of cocaine. A number of other individuals were convicted in June 2011. The conspiracy involved a small UK vessel meeting a commercial container ship in the English Channel from which the drugs were transferred. Although Dugic was not on board either vessel, he is alleged to have played a major part in organising the importation.
Photo: NCA
4. Rezgar Zengana
On the 10 December 2006 at Argyle Street, Glasgow, Zengana posed as a private hire taxi driver to pick up his 25 year old female victim before driving her to a private dwelling where he raped his victim. He was convicted of the rape but is still to be sentenced for this offence.
Photo: NCA