4. Mark Roberts

Mark Francis Roberts, 28, is wanted by Merseyside Police and is last known to have stayed in Fairfield, Liverpool. He has a 7.6cm scar down his right leg, heavy eyebrows, is right handed, and has green eyes. He is wanted in relation to grievous bodily harm and attempted robbery of a man’s £60,000 Richard Mille watch. The victim was attacked by two men with a blade at around 1.30am on 30 September 2016 after he parked his car on his home driveway. He refused to surrender his watch and was so badly injured he suffered life-threatening injuries. The victim heard one of the attackers say he’d cut himself in the attack, and Roberts’s blood was later identified at the scene. Roberts has links to Scotland and Spain.