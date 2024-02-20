Valdo Calocane: Nottingham killer's sentence to be reviewed after Attorney General concludes it was 'unduly lenient'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man who killed three people in an attack in Nottingham last year will have his sentence reviewed after the Attorney General said that it was "unduly lenient".
Valdo Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order for the killings of students Grace O'Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and school caretaker Ian Coats after he stabbed them in an attack on June 13. Calocane admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility, with his lawyers arguing that his mental state contributed to the attacks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As a result he was sentenced to the indefinite hospital order. However Attorney General Victoria Prentis confirmed today (February 20) that she will refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal after concluding that it was "unduly lenient". Mr Prentis said: “This was a case that evoked strong feelings amongst so many people and it was no surprise that I received so many referrals under the unduly lenient sentence scheme to consider the hospital order handed to Calocane.
Ms Prentis said that she has received "detailed legal advice" and had considered the move "very carefully". She added: "I have concluded that the sentence imposed against Calocane, for the offences of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and attempted murder, was unduly lenient and will be referred to the Court of Appeal.”
The move has been welcomed by the families of Ms O'Malley-Kumar, Mr Webber and Mr Coats, who said that they are "very glad" the sentence is under review. In a joint statement, the families said: “We were very glad to hear that the Attorney General has agreed with us that the sentencing given to Valdo Calocane, who so viciously and calculatedly killed our loved ones, was wrong. We are optimistic that when this reaches the Royal Courts of Justice for its appeal there will be an outcome that provides some of the appropriate justice that we have been calling for.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.