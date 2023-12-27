The beloved brothers were just 13 and 14-years-old when they were murdered by their incestuous at their family home.

The shocking murders of Blake and Tristan Barrass are among the most notorious, and shocking, crimes ever to be committed in the city of Sheffield. In the days and weeks following the tragic and untimely deaths of Blake and Tristan in May 2019, the two brothers were described as 'beautiful boys who touched the lives of everyone they knew'.

The South Yorkshire community was left in a state of shock and utter disbelief after learning that 13-year-old Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 14, had been murdered at a house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, on May 24, 2019. The case took another devastating turn when their parents, Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin, were subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, their murders.

In November 2019, Barrass and Machin, who are half brother and sister, were jailed for life and each ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars for murdering their two sons and attempting to murder their other four children. Their sentences were among the longest ever handed down in Sheffield.

The court was told how the incestuous couple hatched the plan to kill their six children, after becoming fearful of the consequences of their romantic relationship being exposed.