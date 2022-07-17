Three-time US Auto Club national champion driver has died

A former NASCAR champion driver has died after being stabbed.

Bobby East was killed in an incident at a gas station in California.

The suspect in the stabbing has been shot dead by police.

What happened to Bobby East?

Bobby East, a three-time US Auto Club national champion driver, has died after being stabbed at a Southern California service station at the age of 37.

The Westminster Police Department issued a statement on Saturday identifying Robert John East of San Dimas as having been stabbed in the chest at a 76 gas station on Wednesday.

They said they arrived at the gas station shortly before 6pm to find Mr East suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to University of California, Irvine Medical Centre, where he died.

SPARTA, KY - JULY 7: Bobby East, driver of the #21 State Fair Corn Dogs/Edy's Dibs Ford, talks with former series driver Robert Pressley during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Built Ford Tough 225 practice on July 7, 2006 at the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Who stabbed Bobby East?

The statement from Westminster Police added the stabbing suspect, Trent William Millsap, 27, was shot and killed in Anaheim on Friday as officers tried to arrest him.

Police say they have no motive for the stabbing and the investigation into both deaths is ongoing.

Millsap was on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated parole violation, authorities said.

Who was Bobby East?

East, whose father was a noted short-track car builder, won USAC’s National Midgets title in 2004 and Silver Crown championships in 2012 and 2013. He had 56 USAC-sanctioned feature victories, 48 of them in national divisions.

He was just 16 in 2001 when he became the youngest driver to win a feature USAC National Midget race. He won 15 USAC races in 2004 and had a short Nascar career.

He made 11 career starts in what is now Nascar’s Xfinity Series and had two top-10 finishes in 31 career Truck Series races.

How has NASCAR reacted?

In a statement Nascar said it was “saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East”.

It added: “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a true racer.”