Dahmer died in on 28 November 1994 after being attacked in jail by fellow prisoner Christopher Scarver

Netflix’s latest true crime series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story tells the true horrific tale of one of America’s most heinous serial killers.

Dahmer was responsible for the gruesome murders of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

The 10 part Netflix drama tells the story of the life and horrific crimes of the man dubbed the “Milwaukee Cannibal”.

Dahmer was caught and sentenced to 16 consecutive life sentences and would eventually be killed in jail by a fellow inmate.

But where is Jeffrey Dahmer buried? Here’s everything you need to know.

Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in 1991 following 17 murders (pic:Getty)

How did Jeffrey Dahmer die?

Dahmer was killed on 28 November 1994 by a fellow prisoner called Christopher Scarver.

Both inmates were imprisoned at the Wisconsin Columbia Correctional Facility, with Dahmer joining the general population after spending a year in solitary confinement for his own safety.

Scarver beat Dahmer and a third inmate Jesse Anderson to death after they were left unsupervised during their assigned duties, which included cleaning the toilet block.

The weapon he used was a bar he had taken from the prison gym and hid in his trousers, Scarver was also found with a newspaper clipping of Dahmer on him.

Dahmer suffered massive skull and facial fractures, dying an hour after he was taken to hospital.

Scarver also attacked fellow inmate Anderson, who died two days later from his injuries.

Where is Jeffrey Dahmer buried?

Dahmer was not buried as after his death he was cremated and his ashes divided between his mother and father.

Initially according to NBC Chicago, Dahmer’s brain was preserved in formaldehyde at the state pathologist’s office after his mother, Joyce Flint had requested his brain be studied to investigate whether biological factors had contributed to her son’s horrific crimes.

However, his father, Lionel Dahmer, who was divorced from Flint, wanted both his son’s brain and body to be cremated as he believed that was what his son had wanted.

The matter was eventually solved after a judge ruled both Dahmer’s body and brain should be cremated.

His ashes were reported scattered at an undisclosed location known only to his parents.

Does the serial killer have a grave?

Dahmer does not have a grave or gave site, after his death he was cremated with his ashes being divided amongst his parents.

There is no site of the serial killer that can be visited by members of the public, with even the apartment block where his heinous crimes were committed being torn down after they were revealed.

However, there has been a walking tour in Milwaukee which follows Dahmer’s footsteps, called the Cream City Cannibal: Jeffrey Dahmer Walking Tour, which featured on Netflix’s Dark Tourist series.

The tours are controversial with friends and family members of the victims speaking out.

In an interview with Fox 6 News, Wesley Lemieux whose friend Eddie Smith was one of Dahmer’s victims said: “While they are gallivanting around doing their tour, there is a family member, there is a mother, there is a father, there is a sister, there is a brother looking at this picture going why?”

What happened to Christopher Scarver?

Scarver is still an inmate in the Wisconsin Columbia Correctional Facility.

After killing Dahmer and Andreson, he received two life sentences and is not eligible for parole.

At the time, Scarver was already serving a life sentence for the killing of Steven Lohman, a worker at Wisconsin Conservation Corps.

In 2015, Scarver did an interview with the New York Post and recalled the incident with Dahmer.