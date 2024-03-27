Whitehaven murder investigation: Family pay tribute to Tiffany Render
A grieving family have said they "will treasure every memory" of a woman whose death has seen a man charged with murder.
Tiffany Render, 34, died after an incident in Whitehaven in Cumbria on March 22. Her family have paid tribute to her with a statement, saying: "It is with great sadness that Tiffany has so tragically been taken from us. Tiffany will be sorely missed by her whole family. We will treasure every memory of her."
Paul Irwin, 50, of George Street, Whitehaven has been charged with her murder and also with sexual assault. He is due to appear at Carlisle Crown Court today (Wednesday, March 27). Police were called to a property George Street in Whitehaven at about 11.45pm on Friday.