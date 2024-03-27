A grieving family have said they "will treasure every memory" of a woman whose death has seen a man charged with murder.

Tiffany Render, 34, died after an incident in Whitehaven in Cumbria on March 22. Her family have paid tribute to her with a statement, saying: "It is with great sadness that Tiffany has so tragically been taken from us. Tiffany will be sorely missed by her whole family. We will treasure every memory of her."