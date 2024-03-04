Skegness McDonald’s: Man suffers facial injuries after serious assault in car park
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered facial injuries during a serious assault in Skegness.
Officers were called to reports of a fight just after 3am on Sunday in the car park of McDonalds on Grand Parade. The injured man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has now been released on bail. Contact Det Sgt Kate Woods by email at [email protected], quoting incident 48 of 3 March.