Skegness McDonald’s: Man suffers facial injuries after serious assault in car park

A man suffered facial injuries during a serious late-night assault at a Skegness McDonald's
By Chrissie Redford
4 minutes ago

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered facial injuries during a serious assault in Skegness.

Officers were called to reports of a fight just after 3am on Sunday in the car park of McDonalds on Grand Parade. The injured man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has now been released on bail. Contact Det Sgt Kate Woods by email at [email protected], quoting incident 48 of 3 March.

