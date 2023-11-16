Wolverhampton stabbing: Mum of 19-year-old pays tribute to 'courageous' son killed in knife attack
The mother of a 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death has paid tribute to her son. Shawn Seesahai was with friends on Monday evening (November 16) when he was attacked on open land off Laburnum Road, East Park. He sadly died at the scene.
West Midlands Police said the two 12-year-old boys arrested remain in custody on suspicion of his murder and detectives have been granted a warrant of further detention to question them further. Now the mother, who was not named, has paid tribute to her young son via a police statement.
She said: “Shawn Seesahai was a courageous, compassionate and confident young soul who sadly lost his life at the age of 19. He was looking forward to accomplishing many future plans and ambitions. He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people. He was a generous person and had a good personality. We will always have him in our hearts.”
The police said the patrols are continuing in the area amid concerns from the community, given the ages of the boys arrested. The force added: "We would urge people not to speculate on social media and let our detectives continue with our investigation to achieve justice for Shawn’s family. Our thoughts remain with them in their time of grief."
West Midlands Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have asked that anyone with information reach out as soon as possible. You can make a report by calling 101 or via the online Live Chat quoting log 4878 of 13 November. You can also make an anonymous report by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.