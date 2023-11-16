The mother of Shawn Seesahai, 19, who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton has described her son as 'courageous' in a tribute.

Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai was killed in a street stabbing. (Credit: West Midlands Police / SWNS)

The mother of a 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death has paid tribute to her son. Shawn Seesahai was with friends on Monday evening (November 16) when he was attacked on open land off Laburnum Road, East Park. He sadly died at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Shawn Seesahai was a courageous, compassionate and confident young soul who sadly lost his life at the age of 19. He was looking forward to accomplishing many future plans and ambitions. He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people. He was a generous person and had a good personality. We will always have him in our hearts.”

The police said the patrols are continuing in the area amid concerns from the community, given the ages of the boys arrested. The force added: "We would urge people not to speculate on social media and let our detectives continue with our investigation to achieve justice for Shawn’s family. Our thoughts remain with them in their time of grief."

Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai was killed in a street stabbing. (Credit: West Midlands Police / SWNS)