Wolverhampton stabbing: two 12-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of murder after Shawn Seesahai, 19, killed in street attack
Shawn Seesahai, 19, was killed after being fatally injured in an apparent stabbing attack in Wolverhampton on November 13
West Midlands Police have arrested two 12-year-old boys on suspicion of murder after a teenager was killed in street stabbing in Wolverhampton.
Shawn Seesahai, 19, died after suffering injuries in an attack near a primary school on Monday 13 November at around 8.30pm. The incident took place on playing fields along Laburnum Road in Bilston, Wolverhampton, with the young man quickly passing away from his injuries despite the efforts of emergency services.
Two young boys have been arrested in connection with the murder. They remain in police custody, with the force also issuing assurances to the local community that patrols have been stepped up in the area.
DCI Dave Sanders, from the homicide team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Shawn's family, who have been fully updated with this latest development. Our investigation is moving at pace and we continue to encourage anyone with information to contact us.”
West Midlands Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have asked that anyone with information reach out as soon as possible. You can make a report by calling 101 or via the online Live Chat quoting log 4878 of 13 November. Yu can also make an anonymous report by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.