Shawn Seesahai, 19, was killed after being fatally injured in an apparent stabbing attack in Wolverhampton on November 13

Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai was killed in a street stabbing. (Credit: West Midlands Police / SWNS)

West Midlands Police have arrested two 12-year-old boys on suspicion of murder after a teenager was killed in street stabbing in Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died after suffering injuries in an attack near a primary school on Monday 13 November at around 8.30pm. The incident took place on playing fields along Laburnum Road in Bilston, Wolverhampton, with the young man quickly passing away from his injuries despite the efforts of emergency services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two young boys have been arrested in connection with the murder. They remain in police custody, with the force also issuing assurances to the local community that patrols have been stepped up in the area.

DCI Dave Sanders, from the homicide team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Shawn's family, who have been fully updated with this latest development. Our investigation is moving at pace and we continue to encourage anyone with information to contact us.”