A woman who killed, dismembered and cooked her own mum was arrested after an 11-hour standoff with police.

32-year-old Torilena May Fields was arrested on Wednesday October 9 after a construction worker who had been hired to do work at the home of her mum, Trudy Fields, found human remains in the house’s garden and contacted police. It’s now been reported that Torilena, of Kentucky, who allegedly killed, dismembered, and then cooked the head and limbs of her mother in a pot, was an aspring actress but a motorcycle accident ended her career.

She was arrested after an 11-hour standoff with police at her mum’s home in Mount Olivet, Kentucky. A tactical team eventually managed to take her into custody. After this investigators searched the house, where they found the Trudy's head and other body parts in a pot which was still warm.

The construction worker told police that Torilena was aggressive towards him and "cast spells" at him when he visited the house.

A report by American news outlet Fox 56 found that Torilena had been living in California in the years prior to the alleged incident and had hoped to be an actress and a model. She went by the name Naomi Navarre and appeared in two 2019 films, The Desert Project and A Dance Story, according to IMDB.

She supposedly presented herself as an influencer online under the same name and had several social media accounts dedicated to modeling, acting, art, fitness, and nutrition. She had not been active on Instagram for around two years, however.

Torilena May Fields, aged 32, has been arrested and charged with obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse after police discovered the dismembered and partially cooked body of her own mum, Trudy Fields, at her home in Kentucky, United States. Photo by Bourbon County Detention Centre. | Bourbon County Detention Centre

According to Torilena’s cousin, Olivia Brock, she reportedly suffered a serious brain injury just weeks ago after having a motorcycle accident. She went on to say that her cousin changed following the accident, and she believes she may have suffered a mental breakdown which could have led to her killing her own mum.

She told Fox 56: “She was an actress and doing her thing out there, and I guess we were told a couple of months ago that she was in a bad motorcycle accident and sustained a brain injury. And was, I guess, wandering around Cali. Didn’t know her name. Didn’t know where she belonged. I guess people were trying to get her help down there and couldn’t get it done, so that’s when Trudy stepped in to help.”

Torilena moved from California back home to her mum's home in Kentucky, United States, in August following the accident. Olivia added: “It was a surprise to all of us that she was back here, and we think that Trudy was trying to help her with whatever she had going on mentally.”

Her uncle, Todd Brock, also spoke to Fox 56 and told the outlet he did not recognise his niece when he saw her mugshot. “I think somebody has lost control of their mind,” he said. “Satanism or something had her brainwashed, whatever witchcraft is? I heard she was into it, but the girl in the mugshot? That’s not the girl we know.”

The family aso said they’re still left with a lot of questions regarding Torilena’s mental state and what led to Trudy’s death. Fox 56 also report that in her senior yearbook Torilena wrote: "Life is what it is. There are two types of people in the world ... those who are forgotten and those who are remembered. I choose to be remembered." Torilena was allegedly under the influence when she was arrested, according to police, but no further details were provided. She has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, torture of a dog or cat, and obstructing governmental operations.

She was booked into the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $1.5 million (just over £1 million) bond, and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday (October 23).