A 42-year old woman, Papaipit Linse, has appeared in court charged with the murder of a seven-year old boy. The woman has been accused of killing the boy in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire and appeared before Swansea Magistrates’ Court.
Sky News reported that “Dyfed-Powys Police were called to an address on Upper Market Street just before 10.45am on Wednesday.
The article also said that “In a statement, the Welsh force said the seven-year-old was confirmed to have died a short time later. During the two-minute hearing, Linse confirmed her name, date of birth and address.
Linse was remanded in custody and was not asked to enter any plea. On Tuesday 16 January 2024, the next hearing will take place at Swansea Crown Court.
