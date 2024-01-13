A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a seven-year old boy

A 42-year old woman, Papaipit Linse, has appeared in court charged with the murder of a seven-year old boy. The woman has been accused of killing the boy in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire and appeared before Swansea Magistrates’ Court.

Sky News reported that “Dyfed-Powys Police were called to an address on Upper Market Street just before 10.45am on Wednesday.

The article also said that “In a statement, the Welsh force said the seven-year-old was confirmed to have died a short time later. During the two-minute hearing, Linse confirmed her name, date of birth and address.