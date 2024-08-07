A woman has been stabbed to death near a busy train station in Ipswich.

Suffolk Police said that emergency service were called to Burrell Road near Ipswich train station at around 7.10pm on Tuesday, August 6. Officer had received reports that a woman had been stabbed at the scene.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was found on Burrell Road with serious injuries. Emergency workers attempted to treat her there but she died a short time after.

Police have now launched a murder investigation following her death. Police say they have arrested a man.

Detective Chief Inspector Tam Burgess said: "Emergency services, including a number of police resources, were deployed to the scene and those in the area will continue to see an increased police presence throughout tonight and the coming days.

“A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, however it is believed the parties are known to each other. We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information, no matter how small you may feel it is."

The force added that they are particularly interested in drivers with dash camera, or anyone in the vicinity with CCTV or doorbell cameras, owners of which have been asked to review footage between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and submit any relevant information to the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 330 of 6 August 2024, via the Suffolk Police website or by calling 101. Alternatively, you can report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.