Police have released this picture of a woman wearing an L-plate after another woman, who suffered a facial injuries, was attacked.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A statement said: "A woman was assaulted in an unprovoked incident and sustained a facial injury. Police investigating the incident would like to identify the woman pictured as it’s believed they may be able to assist with their enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50240018197."