Woman wearing L-plate wanted after attack in Plymouth
Police have released this picture of a woman wearing an L-plate after another woman, who suffered a facial injuries, was attacked.
It happened outside a Premier Store in Mutley Plain, Plymouth, January 24 at about 4am.
A statement said: "A woman was assaulted in an unprovoked incident and sustained a facial injury. Police investigating the incident would like to identify the woman pictured as it’s believed they may be able to assist with their enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50240018197."