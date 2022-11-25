1. Susan Long

More than 50 years since the murder of Susan Long has passed, with her killer still to be caught. Her body was found on 11 March 1970 by a milkman close to Aylsham Market Place on the Burgh Road, Aylsham. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled. The 18-year-old was a clerk at Norwich Union in Norwich. She had a boyfriend who also lived in the city and would regularly travel by bus for work and to see him. On the evening of 10 March 1970 she went with her boyfriend to the Gala Dance Hall in Norwich. She left at about 10.25pm to catch the bus back to Aylsham. The bus arrived in Aylsham Market Place at 11.10pm. Other passengers confirmed that Susan had got off the bus. It is believed she was driven to where her body was found but it’s not known if she went voluntarily or was abducted. However, it is generally believed she would not accept a lift from strangers. Following forensic work, it was established the culprit was from a rare blood group. Car paint flakes found on Susan’s clothing also showed the paint had originally been pompadour blue and then been resprayed metallic maroon.