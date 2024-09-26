Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have charged a teenager with murder after the death of a 15-year-old boy in an alleged ‘zombie knife’ attack.

Daejaun Campbell died from his injuries after being wounded in the stabbing. The incident took place on Eglinton Road in Woolwich at around 6.35pm on Sunday, September 22.

The Met Police have now charged 18-year-old Jacob Losiewicz, of Church Manor Way, Abbey Wood, with the teenager’s murder. He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court later today (September 26).

A second man was was also arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released without charge.

The knife incident is alleged to have involved a ‘zombie-style’ knife. These are weapons that feature blade of at least eight inches, with violent images or words printed on as decoration and sometimes featuring cut-outs in the blade or sometimes spikes.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: “The investigation into Daejaun's murder continues and detectives are working around the clock. Local officers will remain in the area whilst we continue with our investigation. Please do not hesitate to ask any questions, they are there to support you and the community.

“I want to appeal again for anyone who knows anything about the death of young Daejaun to come forward. Did you see anything suspicious around the Eglinton Road area? Did you see anyone running away from the area? Do you have any footage?

"If you do, then please contact police; you can upload any footage via a link or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Those with information can also get in touch with police by calling 02087214005 and quoting ‘Operation Baghaze’.