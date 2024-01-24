Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warning: Story includes graphic content and images that some readers might find disturbing.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a muzzled XL Bully is believed to have been thrown to her death from a busy Sheffield flyover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog, a black and white female, was found by a dog walker in an area known as The Washlands - which part of the A57 flyover runs across - on Monday (22 January) at around 11am. RSPCA inspector Kristy Ludlam is investigating, and said she believed the dog was alive when she was likely thrown from the bridge - as she was found with blood around her mouth which may be from the impact of the fall.

“From the injuries sustained and the location where she was found, it appears that the poor dog was thrown from the flyover and died due to blunt force trauma injuries as she hit the ground," she said. “She was found on a route well used by dog walkers and had not been dead very long."

The dog was found dead by a dogwalker (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

The animal welfare charity is now appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious before the time she was found, on Monday at 11am, to get in touch. Inspector Ludlam said the flyover was a very busy road, so someone may have seen something - or may have dash cam footage which would help the investigation.

“If she has been thrown from the flyover to her death - this is a very callous and sickening act," she added. "I am hoping people may recognise the dog and provide me with names of possible culprits."

The XL bully is believed to have been thrown from the flyover, and died from her injuries (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The RSPCA said the dog was microchipped to a breeder in Wigan, but the new owner's details were not registered - and further enquiries are taking place. Anyone with first hand information is urged to call the RSPCA cruelty line on 0300 123 8018.

The UK government is in the process of banning XL bully dogs, after the breed was linked to a number of serious dog attacks - including some fatal ones. On 31 December, the first stage of the government's XL bully ban came into force, with the breed to be fully banned unless their owner has an exemption certificate from 1 February.

All XL Bully-type dogs are currently required to wear a muzzle and lead when out in public, and can no longer be bred, sold, adopted out, given away or rehomed at all. Eventually, they will also have to be microchipped, spayed or neutered, and insured in case they cause injury.

The RSPCA said that since then, animal charities have seen numerous cases of dogs being given up or abandoned across the rescue sector. This comes at a time when abandonment calls to the charity are already at a three-year high.

Advertisement

Advertisement