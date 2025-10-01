Adored British conservationist and inspirational chimpanzee expert Dame Jane Goodall has died.

The Jane Goodall Institute made the announcement this evening, saying the environmental icon died from “natural causes” while in California as part of a speaking tour in the United States,

A statement shared to Facebook said: “The Jane Goodall Institute learned this morning, Wednesday 1 October 2025, that Dr Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away from natural causes.

“She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States. Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist transformed science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of the natural world.”

Born in London in 1934, Dame Jane began researching free-living chimpanzees in Tanzania in 1960.

In 1977 she founded the Jane Goodall Institute, which works to protect the species and supports youth projects aimed at benefiting animals and the environment.

The Institute’s website describes her huge global impact: “Born in London in April 1934, Jane Goodall’s fascination with animals began in early childhood. She sketched birds, watched earthworms, observed insects, and dreamed of living in Africa. At just eight years old, after reading Tarzan of the Apes, she declared she’d go to Africa “to live with wild animals and write books about them” - a dream many dismissed, but she never let go.

“With little more than determination, a notebook, and her stuffed toy chimpanzee Jubilee, Jane’s journey began. She had no formal science degree when, in 1960, she set off to Gombe Stream National Park in what is now Tanzania. What she achieved would transform science…and the world.”