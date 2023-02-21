Dan Walker was struck by a car whilst riding his bike on Monday morning - stating he is ‘glad to be alive’ after the crash

TV presenter Dan Walker has urged cyclists to wear a helmet after he was involved in a collision with a car while cycling.

The former Football Focus host released a series of graphic images of his injuries on Twitter, which shows him in the back of an ambulance with blood around his nose and mouth.

Walker has said he is “glad to be alive” after the incident and he also claims to have little memory of the incident.

Walker is currently recovering from the accident in his family home in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. But what has he had to say about the incident on social media?

Here is everything you need to know.

What happened to Dan Walker?

Dan Walker revealed on social media he was involved in a dangerous collision with a car while cycling on Monday 20 February.

Warning: graphic images

On social media, he informed his fans of the news and said: “Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely cooper at the scene. Thankful for our NHS.”

Many people responded by wishing the broadcaster their well wishes. Among those was Football Focus reporter Mark Clemmit who said: “Mate…Much love from us.”

Former professional boxer Tony Bellew said: “Get well soon Dan.”

Later in the day, Walker added: “Blown away by all the lovely messages. Thank you. Just got home from hospital. Battered and bruised but - amazingly - nothing broken. Very thankful to still be here. I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics and police around me.”

Dan Walker says he has no memory of the crash which left him bloody and bruised. Credit: Dan Walker

Walker thanked the paramedics and police who looked after him, and hospital staff in A&E and running the X-ray machine. Walker urged people to wear helmets.

He said: “The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you’re on a bike - get one on your head. Smashed my watch and phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I’m still here.”

He added a photo of his dog, saying: “Currently eating soup through a straw and being looked after by this gorgeous, tired nurse .”

This follows worrying statistics involving cyclists in the UK. In 2022, almost half (46%) of cycle deaths involved a car. Government statistics show that in 2021, 4,353 cyclists were reported to be seriously injured.

In the photos, the former BBC Breakfast presenter can be seen with paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Shortly after the announcement of his collision, messages poured in wishing the presenter well. Strictly Come Dancing’s Motsi Mabuse said: “Oh wow. Get well soon!”

Walker currently presents 5 News on Channel 5. He was the host of Football Focus from 2009 to 2021, as well as BBC Breakfast from 2016 until May 2022. He also presented shows on BBC Radio 5 Live and presented Sportsday on the BBC News Channel.

The 45-year-old’s career started with work experience at Sheffield’s Hallam FM. He gained work experience after winning a competition for young sports commentators. In 1999, Walker moved to a full-time career with a four-year stint as a sports presenter and commentator for Manchester’s Key 103.