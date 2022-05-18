Dan Walker has left the BBC and will be joining the Channel 5 news team

Dan Walker has hosted BBC Breakfast for the final time, and is looking ahead to presenting Channel 5 News.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star hosted on the famous red sofa for the last time on Tuesday 17 May.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes six weeks after the presenter posted a video on Twitter to tell fans that he had made the “massive decision” to leave BBC Breakfast after six years and move to Channel 5, replacing Sian Williams.

So, what Channel 5 shows will Walker present and why has he left the BBC?

Here’s what you need to know.

What Channel 5 programmes will Dan Walker present?

In the video, Walker confirmed that he will be presenting Channel 5 News.

He said: “I’m really excited, but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast. But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans, and I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often and I can’t wait.”

The former Football Focus host went on to say that alongside 5 News he would also present other programmes across the channel.

He said: “What I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.”

No further details about what these programmes will be have been released.

When will Dan Walker begin presenting on Channel 5?

Channel 5 have not yet announced when Walker will begin presenting their news programme.

Channel 5 News is on each weekday between 5pm and 6pm.

Why has Dan Walker left the BBC?

Writing on his personal Twitter page and personal Instagram page shortly after he announced he would leave the BBC to go to channel 5, Walker said that the truth behind the move “simple”.

On Monday 11 April, he said: “It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim.

“In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the chance to make some exciting TV.

“The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave.

“They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure. Have a great Monday. I’m off for some toast.”

Walker also told his co-host Sally Nugent that he’s “never ever been motivated by money” in any job he’s had when presenting one of his final shows in April 2022.

Who is replacing Dan Walker on the BBC?

Many presenters have been tipped to replace Walker on the BBC Breakfast sofa, including faces who are already well-known on the programme.

The BBC has not yet, however, made an official announcement about who will take over the coveted role.

The BBC has posted a job advert for a Breakfast presenter - which suggests that the job may not be taken on by someone who is already working at the BBC - although fans and bookmakers believe it is more likely to be a current BBC presenter who will be given the post.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have suggested that BBC presenter Jon Kay is the favourite to take over from Walker.

Jon Kay joined the Breakfast presenting team in 2010, and has always stepped in to host the show when the regular presenters are unavailable.

Speaking live on air during his last BBC Breakfast show, Walker said that he had “no idea” who would take over from him.

He added: “I hope that they care about the programme, I hope they care about the people they work with and I hope they care about the viewers as well.”