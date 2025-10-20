One of the world’s most famous and popular chess players Daniel Naroditsky has died, aged just 29.

Naroditsky's club, Charlotte Chess Center revealed the death of the popular player, who had hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

The statement said: “It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and cherished member of the chess community. He was also a loving son, brother, and loyal friend.

“We ask for privacy for Daniel’s family during this extremely difficult time. Let us honor Daniel by remembering his passion for chess and the inspiration he brought to us all.”

Mystery surrounds his cause of death so far and no details have been released by his family. The beloved chess teacher and commentator was known affectionately as Danya.

He earned his Grandmaster title in 2013 at just 18 years old. Tributes are being paid by chess fans and experts across the globe.

ChessBaseIndia posted on Instagram: “ A very strong GM with exceptional skills in Speed Chess, Daniel was also an amazing chess coach. His YouTube channel is a treasure trove of educational chess content, and he was a very well-known Chess content creator. His death comes as a huge shock to the Chess community, and he will be missed dearly.We send our condolences to the family and loved ones, and hope that they have the strength to go through this difficult situation.”

The chess.com website wrote: “In recent years, Naroditsky has been balancing his playing career with creating content on his Twitch channel (340,000 followers) and YouTube (482,000 followers). He gained a huge following thanks to his insightful commentary and educational content.

“His lessons also helped countless players improve their understanding of the game, and his humorous personality made him one of the chess world's most respected ambassadors. “

On Reddit, a fan posted: “Rarely personally affected by "celebrity" deaths but he was so young and so wholesome and had so much left to give to the world. This is genuinely so so awful.” Another said: “My jaw physically dropped open reading this headline. I had to read it several times before my brain fully processed the reality. This is a surreal moment. He was so young, and so loved.” And one added: “I share the sentiment, his death has me in utter shock. Completely unexpected.“