The daughter of a British woman who died of rabies after she was scratched by a puppy on holiday has spoken for the first time and has described the ‘horrendous’ symptoms her mum had.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yvonne Ford, aged 59, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was scratched on the leg by a small stray puppy lying under her sunbed while on holiday in Morocco with her husband in February - but thought nothing of it at the time.

Many months later, the grandmother-of-four started suffering from a "horrendous" headache and was admitted to Barnsley Hospital. Within days, she could not walk, talk, sleep or swallow. She started hallucinating, developed a fear of water and was even choking on her own saliva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne was transferred to Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield where she was eventually diagnosed with rare but devastating virus rabies, which is “almost always fatal” according to the NHS. Yvonne died on Wednesday June 11.

Now, her daughter Robyn Thomson, age 32, also from Barnsley, has spoken out for the first time to pay tribute to her mum. She is also on a mission to vaccinate dogs against rabies to save other families from suffering a similar tragedy that she is now experiencing.

Robyn, who is a neonatal nurse, said: "[Mum] was the most loving person imaginable. She had the biggest heart. She was my best friend and the most fantastic grandparent to mine and my brother's children. She was a huge animal lover so for her to have died of rabies - it is just particularly horrendous. She will be missed so dearly."

Yvonne Ford, a 59-year-old mum and wife from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, died of rabies in the UK in June - after being “scratched slightly by a puppy” while on holiday in Morocco in February. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

The mum-of-two went on to say her mum's death was a huge shock to the whole family - especially as it took so long for her to develop symptoms. She was scratched in February - and died four months later. She said: "She and dad were on a holiday in Morocco and they were on a private beach next to the hotel. There was a puppy underneath mum's sunbed and it scratched her leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was no blood and no evidence of the dog being unwell. It was such a mild scratch and it never got infected so we just thought nothing of it at the time. Mum came home and everything was normal. We went to Florida as a family and she went fishing with my dad.

"But in June she came down with this horrendous headache. She was in a lot of pain so went to hospital. Soon, she couldn't sleep, she couldn't walk, she couldn't talk. She was hallucinating and had a fear of water. She couldn't swallow. She was choking on her own saliva. So doctors put her in an induced coma. It wasn't until over a week later that she was diagnosed with rabies.

"There's only one outcome for rabies once symptoms develop and it's death every time. So we had to turn off her life support."

Yvonne's family later found out that it normally takes a few months for rabies symptoms to show, but the deadly disease can also incubate for up to two years. Now, Robyn has launched a dog vaccination campaign. She wants to spread awareness for rabies - and help stop it at the source via a charity mission in Cambodia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is flying out to the southeast Asian country this October to volunteer with Mission Rabies - an award-winning charity that leads mass dog vaccination campaigns, rabies surveillance, and vital community education across Asia and Africa.

Their goal is to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the dog population to achieve herd immunity and stop rabies at its source, while also educating children on how to recognise rabid animals and stay safe.

To volunteer with Rabies Mission, Robyn needs to raise money to cover the cost of travel, accommodation, and project fees so she has launched a GoFundMe page and is appealing for help from the public. She hopes to raise £4,000.

She said: "This is something I need to do. If I can save even one life through this work, or spare one family from going through the pain we have experienced, then it will be turning a terrible negative into something positive. I’m determined to transform my grief into action - helping vaccinate dogs, support surveillance efforts, and deliver life-saving lessons in schools."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the page, Robyn wrote: “This year I suffered the unimaginable: losing my mum to rabies—a devastating yet entirely preventable disease”. She also shared new photos of her mum and their family in happier times. Visit Robyn’s GoFundMe page if you would like to donate.