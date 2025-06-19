Fear of rabies has dramatically risen after a British woman has died in the UK after being infected with the disease while on holiday in Morocco.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British mum Yvonne Ford sadly passed away after becoming infected with rabies on her holiday in Morocco in February. Her daughter wrote on Facebook that she “was scratched very slightly by a puppy in Morocco in February” and “at the time, she did not think any harm would come of it and didn’t think much of it.”

The post continued: “Two weeks ago she became ill, starting with a headache and resulted in her losing her ability to walk, talk, sleep, swallow. Resulting in her passing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news of her death has sparked concerns as to whether there is rabies in holiday hotspots such as Spain, Cyprus and Greece. On its website the UK Health Security Agency lists whether all of the countries in the world have a no-risk, low-risk or high-risk of rabies.

Fear of rabies has dramatically risen after a British woman has died in the UK after being infected with the disease while on holiday in Morocco. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Listed below are the holiday hotspots and their risk rating, according to the UK government.

Spain - mainland, Balearic and Canary Islands: No risk

Cyprus: No risk

Greece: No risk

Türkiye: High risk

Tunisia: High risk

Indonesia: High risk

Italy: No risk

Malta: No risk

Montengro: High risk

Morocco: High risk

Oman: High risk

Portugal: No risk

Thailand: High risk

United States of America: Low risk but foxes, skunks and racoons are high risk

According to the NHS, rabies is a rare but serious infection that's usually caught from a bite or scratch of an infected animal. It's almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but vaccination and early treatment can prevent it.

Rabies is passed on through injuries such as bites and scratches from an infected animal. The UK Health Security Agency has warned travellers to be careful around animals when travelling to rabies affected countries due to the risk of catching the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Katherine Russell, Head of Emerging Infections and Zoonoses, at the UK Health Security Agency said: “I would like to extend my condolences to this individual’s family at this time. If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal in a country where rabies is found then you should wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay in order to get post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies.

“There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case. Human cases of rabies are extremely rare in the UK, and worldwide there are no documented instances of direct human to human transmission.”