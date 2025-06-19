Which countries have rabies? Is there a high risk in holiday hotspots including Spain, Cyprus, Greece and Turkey - after woman in UK dies
British mum Yvonne Ford sadly passed away after becoming infected with rabies on her holiday in Morocco in February. Her daughter wrote on Facebook that she “was scratched very slightly by a puppy in Morocco in February” and “at the time, she did not think any harm would come of it and didn’t think much of it.”
The post continued: “Two weeks ago she became ill, starting with a headache and resulted in her losing her ability to walk, talk, sleep, swallow. Resulting in her passing.”
The news of her death has sparked concerns as to whether there is rabies in holiday hotspots such as Spain, Cyprus and Greece. On its website the UK Health Security Agency lists whether all of the countries in the world have a no-risk, low-risk or high-risk of rabies.
Listed below are the holiday hotspots and their risk rating, according to the UK government.
- Spain - mainland, Balearic and Canary Islands: No risk
- Cyprus: No risk
- Greece: No risk
- Türkiye: High risk
- Tunisia: High risk
- Indonesia: High risk
- Italy: No risk
- Malta: No risk
- Montengro: High risk
- Morocco: High risk
- Oman: High risk
- Portugal: No risk
- Thailand: High risk
- United States of America: Low risk but foxes, skunks and racoons are high risk
According to the NHS, rabies is a rare but serious infection that's usually caught from a bite or scratch of an infected animal. It's almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but vaccination and early treatment can prevent it.
Rabies is passed on through injuries such as bites and scratches from an infected animal. The UK Health Security Agency has warned travellers to be careful around animals when travelling to rabies affected countries due to the risk of catching the disease.
Dr Katherine Russell, Head of Emerging Infections and Zoonoses, at the UK Health Security Agency said: “I would like to extend my condolences to this individual’s family at this time. If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal in a country where rabies is found then you should wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay in order to get post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies.