Spare a thought for these brothers when you’re putting your clocks back this evening, as Cuckooland prepares for daylight savings to end this evening.

If you thought you had it bad this evening in making sure your mobile device switches back as daylight savings ends this evening, spare a thought for brothers Roman and Maz Piekarski, the proprietors of ‘Cuckooland’ in Tabley, Knutsford.

The pair are preparing for the biannual tradition of adjusting their remarkable collection of 750 cuckoo clocks as daylight saving time approaches. Reflecting on their lifelong dedication to curating these pendulum-driven timepieces, Roman expressed their deep connection to the craft, stating, "We love what we do. Cuckoo clocks have been a way of life for us. We work every day – Christmas is just another day." He further elaborated on their extensive efforts, sharing, "We’ve been to Germany and different countries to buy clocks. We have had to hunt them down, and when you find them, it’s great."

Discussing visitors' reactions to their museum, Roman emphasized their ability to leave patrons astonished, stating, "When people leave us, they are absolutely gobsmacked. People just can’t believe what we’ve managed to put together." Maz added, "In our 35-year history, we have never had a disappointed visitor."

The brothers who run 'Cuckooland' have the unenviable task of winding back 750 cuckoo clocks ahead of daylight savings ending this evening (Credit: SWNS)

The remarkable collection has drawn visitors from all corners of the globe. Roman humorously compared their extensive assembly of cuckoo clocks to a legendary landmark, quipping, "I have a joke – ‘Never mind the Great Wall of China, we have the Great Wall of cuckoo clocks’."