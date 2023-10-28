Brothers prepare to ‘fall back’ by putting their collection of 750 vintage cuckoo clocks back this evening
Spare a thought for these brothers when you’re putting your clocks back this evening, as Cuckooland prepares for daylight savings to end this evening.
If you thought you had it bad this evening in making sure your mobile device switches back as daylight savings ends this evening, spare a thought for brothers Roman and Maz Piekarski, the proprietors of ‘Cuckooland’ in Tabley, Knutsford.
The pair are preparing for the biannual tradition of adjusting their remarkable collection of 750 cuckoo clocks as daylight saving time approaches. Reflecting on their lifelong dedication to curating these pendulum-driven timepieces, Roman expressed their deep connection to the craft, stating, "We love what we do. Cuckoo clocks have been a way of life for us. We work every day – Christmas is just another day." He further elaborated on their extensive efforts, sharing, "We’ve been to Germany and different countries to buy clocks. We have had to hunt them down, and when you find them, it’s great."
Originating from the Black Forest region in Germany, the unmarried pair has amassed an exceptional assortment of vintage clocks within a 25-mile radius. Notably, their collection includes a cuckoo clock crafted for Frederick I, the Grand Duke of Barden, in the 1860s.
Discussing visitors' reactions to their museum, Roman emphasized their ability to leave patrons astonished, stating, "When people leave us, they are absolutely gobsmacked. People just can’t believe what we’ve managed to put together." Maz added, "In our 35-year history, we have never had a disappointed visitor."
The remarkable collection has drawn visitors from all corners of the globe. Roman humorously compared their extensive assembly of cuckoo clocks to a legendary landmark, quipping, "I have a joke – ‘Never mind the Great Wall of China, we have the Great Wall of cuckoo clocks’."
Their dedication to preserving these intricate timekeeping artefacts reflects a lifelong commitment to their shared passion, exemplifying their unwavering determination to leave a lasting impression on all who visit their cherished museum, which is open to the public daily between 11am. and 5pm.