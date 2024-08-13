Des Lynam was watched and adored by generations of TV sport fans (Photo by Nick Pickles/Getty Images)

Gary Lineker’s whooping £1.35 million salary is always a hot topic for the publicly-funded BBC but has now been defended by the last person to sit in the Match of the Day hot seat.

Former BBC Match Of The Day presenter Des Lynam has said the salary is “the market” for his replacement’s “first-class” services. The 81-year-old said his successor’s pay could not be justified “in terms of what a nurse or firemen does”, but it is “what the BBC feel they have to pay to get his services”.

Lineker, who took over the football highlights show in 1999 when Lynam joined ITV, is the corporation’s best-paid presenter, ahead of Zoe Ball in second place, who earns between £950,000 and £954,999 and is the highest-paid woman, according to the BBC’s latest annual report.

“You can’t say that anybody saying a few words into a television screen is worth more than someone who saves lives, but money dictates.

“He’s a very lucky chap. He’s had two great careers and the second one is helped along by the fact he had the first one.”

Lynam began his career at the BBC in 1968 on BBC Radio Brighton, before starting on its Grandstand sports coverage in 1979 and Match Of The Day in 1988.

In 1999, Lynam defected from the corporation to rival ITV in order to head up its live football coverage, which included Uefa Champions League matches, with Lineker replacing him.

The veteran broadcaster said he thinks Lineker had done a “great” job since his departure.

He added: “He wasn’t comfortable (as a pundit) at the beginning.

“Of course he’s been highly critical of the England team in the Euros but when he first came on he wouldn’t criticise anybody.

“When I left, he immediately got the job and he grew into it very rapidly.

“I know he’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but for my money I think he does a first-class job.”

– The full interview with Des Lynam can be read in the latest edition of the Radio Times, which will be published on August 13.