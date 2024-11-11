The devastated parents of a teen found dead in a park six months ago claim they've been let down by cops as they're still no closer to finding out how she died.

Reagan Brown disappeared on the late evening of May 6 after meeting a friend in Leazes Park in Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, and was tragically found dead in a lake two days later. Parents Frank and Katrina Brown said their lives have never been the same since losing their second child, who dreamed of travelling the world one day.

Katrina, who is also mum to 25-year-old Shaina Brown and 18-year-old Tyler Brown, said the family still have unanswered questions about what happened to their daughter. The shop assistant claims police haven't been in touch regularly with updates, despite family members begging for answers. The parents, who live in Hexham, Northumberland, say they have no idea what happened to Reagan that evening in May - and believe there may be foul play involved.

Parents Frank Brown, 47, and Katrina Brown, 48, say they have been let down by police as they still have no answers about why and how their daughter Reagan, 19, disappeared in Leazes Park in Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, and was found dead two days later | Kennedy News and Media

Frank and Katrina are now desperately appealing for information to help discover what happened to their much-loved daughter. Northumbria Police said they were carrying out a full investigation, which remains ongoing. Two people have been arrested as part of the investigation - one on suspicion of supplying Class B drugs and the second on suspicion of making threats to kill. An inquest is yet to be held to establish the cause of death.

Katrina said: “On the day that it happened, Reagan was at work and went to go meet a friend afterwards in Leazes Park.

“We've been told that they were just sitting around chatting and Reagan went to have a wee behind a bush. Then we get a phone call at 10.30pm at night from the friend, frantic, to say Reagan had gone missing - that she went for a wee an hour ago. She often went to that park to meet up with friends. It was a nice summer's night and it was light outside. When we got that phone call, we thought something bad had happened.

“Even though Reagan was 19 she would always phone us and let us know she was going to be late if she was out, that's the sort of girl she was. So when she wasn't getting in touch and didn't come home that night, we knew something bad had happened.”

Left, Reagan Brown, and with her sister Shaina Brown, 25 | via Kennedy News and Media

Frank and Katrina immediately feared the worst when police began searching for their missing daughter. And two days later, their worst fears were confirmed when they received a call to say a body had been found in the park and, devastatingly, it was Reagan.

Katrina said: “It was heart-wrenching. I don't know if it was my mother's intuition, but I just knew it was Reagan. She just wasn't the sort of girl that would stay out all night and not get in touch.”

Frank said: “I was still holding onto a shred of hope that it might not be her.”

But six months since her body was discovered Katrina and Frank, who believe their daughter drowned, said they're no nearer to knowing exactly what happened.

Katrina said: “How did she go from going for a wee, to going invisible, to falling into the lake? The water only goes up to her chest, there's no current in it and she can swim. Surely she would've been shouting for help but nobody heard anything.

Reagan Brown | Kennedy News and Media

There's so many unanswered questions. She didn't just walk into that lake and drown, something happened. In my opinion, I feel there was foul play. Of course it could've just been an accident but we don't know, there's no evidence of anything.”

The family claim police haven't been in regular touch with them about the case, and say Reagan has just become a case number.

Katrina said: “We're telling them information, they're not telling us anything. In our opinion they're just trying to close this case, but we still have so many unanswered questions. I was begging them to get in touch with us with any little bit of information, good or bad, and they wouldn't even do that. We've been so let down, we feel like Reagan has just become a case number. It's been six months and they're not any closer to knowing what has happened”

Frank said: “This is the first thing I think about when I wake up, what I think about all day, and the last thing I think about before going to sleep.

“We think the police are trying to put it down as a tragic accident but we think it's more than that. The hole will never be filled again. It's absolutely devastating. We're always looking for little signs of her. We just want justice for her.”

Katrina added: “Reagan was just a lovely, family-orientated, kind and genuine girl. She wanted to save up money to go travelling, she kept talking about Australia and America. Please come forward even if you don't want to get in touch with the police, just get in touch with us. It could be something so small but it may be massive to us. We believe there are witnesses out there.”

Now, the family are urging anyone with any information to contact police or the family directly at [email protected] to help uncover what really happened to their daughter.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain firmly with the family and friends of Reagan Brown following her tragic death in May 2024.

“We are carrying out a full investigation into Reagan’s death, which remains ongoing. As part of our enquiries two people in their 20s were arrested and are currently released under investigation. One was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and the second on suspicion of threats to kill."