A 13-year-old girl from Wales has died while on holiday to Florida

Anna Beaumont, 13, was found in a pool at the Discovery Cove theme park in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida said she was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday but died on Wednesday.

In a statement reported by Sky News, the force said: "We are sorry to report that on May 29 2024, 13-year-old Anna Beaumont was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Any information about the cause and manner of her death will need to come from the Medical Examiner's Office."

In a statement shared with the BBC, Andrew Williams, headteacher at Ms Beaumont's school, Radyr Comprehensive, said: "The very thought of losing a child is an unimaginable journey and I know I speak on behalf of the whole school community when I say that our thoughts are with Anna's family as they try to come to terms with their loss. Anna was a cherished member of our school family, and her absence will be profoundly felt by pupils, staff and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her spirit, kindness and presence touched so many lives."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are in touch with the family following the death of a child in the United States, and are providing consular support during this difficult time."

Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive resort and sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando. The company released a statement about the incident to local media, which said: “Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest [on Tuesday].