One woman who has appeared in the videos twice said she was filmed without her consent - and branded the TikTok account 'creepy'

A TikTok account called Walking in China which appears to have videos of women who have been filmed on UK nights out without their consent has been causing concern among social media users. Photo by TikTok/WalkinginChina.

A woman who says she has been filmed twice without her consent while on a night out, and only realised when she saw the video on TikTok, has branded the account as 'creepy'.

TikTok user Amy Adaams, who posts under the handle @amyadaams, took to her own TikTok account to speak out against the Walking in China account, calling it "disgusting" and "creepy". The account, which is followed by more than 380,000 people and is run by an unknown person who goes by the handle @dinamimi59, has multiple videos of women walking around UK cities during nights out with their friends.

The description on the profile reads "record the nightlife of the city", but what is concerning Adaams - and many others on social media - is that the videos which are shown on the account show women almost exclusively. These women do not appear to realise they are being filmed, as none of them look at the camera or engage with the person behind it in any way.

There also seems to be a focus on recording women who are wearing particularly tight-fitting or revealing clothing. The videos are filmed in various UK city locations, including Liverpool and London, but there does seem to be a focus on Manchester. The identity behind the person filming is unknown, but many assume it is a man, and there is also speculation online that the footage is recorded using a hidden camera or a camera with a wide lens.

In her own video, Adaams said: "I have to talk about this account because it is so creepy. I can confirm that all the girls in this video are being recorded without their consent. It's basically this guy who records girls on nights out in Manchester and then uploads it to TikTok for all of his followers to see. These videos get loads of views as well.

"I think the whole premise of this account is disgusting because he brands it as ‘nightlife in Manchester’, when in reality it’s just some guy recording young girls on a night out. You may argue that recording in public [is] legal [so] there's nothing wrong with it. Just because it isn't wrong doesn't make it right.

"If you actually go on to the videos and look through the comments . . . this is what I find the most disgusting . . . it's loads of men saying stuff like 'oh with what they're wearing they're asking for it', 'a bunch of hookers' . . . basically objectifying and sexualising the women in the videos. What that does is, it's creating this community of misogynistic men who have the ideology that a woman will get harassed and it's her fault because of what she's wearing, when in reality it's never anyone's fault for what they're wearing - it's the person who's committing the harassment."

Calling for the account to be banned, she added: "I feel like this account needs to be held accountable, along with all the people saying this nasty stuff about the women in these videos. I don't want to be videoed on a night out when I'm just trying to have fun with my friends and I'm pretty sure none of these girls do either."

Fellow TikTok users were quick to agree with Adaams. One said: "'Nightlife' but doesn’t ever seem to record men ever." Another added: "I agree that it is not okay to film someone without their consent. It’s rooted in misogyny and the comments on the videos are vile." One other said: "I find it so weird and disrespectful.". Some users, however, did not agree with her point of view. One person said: "Oh, who cares? Why are people so sensitive nowadays and everything is about “consent". Another simply said they didn't see the issue with being recorded while out and about.

New videos on the 'Walking with China' account are uploaded frequently, with a new upload at least every two to three days. Some of the comments on the videos, as seen by NationalWorld, are too upsetting to be published, but they include explicit sexual comments and references to the women looking like prostitutes or being objects. There are also comments, however, calling on the person behind the account to stop recording the videos and close their page.

The videos have also been shared on other social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter). Right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong reshared the footage from one video on his X account along with the caption: "Manchester nightlife. Why do so many young women do this to themselves?" This grabbed the attention of some well-known faces and celebrities, who also defended the women. In response to Cheong's post, TV personality Carol Voderman said: "What? Dress up as they wish and have a great night out being independent. Why do so many midlife men practise misogynistic attacks against women they don't know? Could it be they feel threatened?"

Another asked: "The real question is: Who is the creepy cameraman/woman videoing girls all night?" Human and civil rights activist Denise Aguilar added: "Why do they do what? Look incredible? Probably because they can. Why are you concerned about this? Strange."