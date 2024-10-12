Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA wants to speak to a man spotted outside a Co-op after a dog was beaten up.

People reported seeing a chocolate-brown labrador being hit with a lead, and then a man’s hand - and then being picked up by the collar and hurled to the ground.

It happened outside the Co-op in Royal Square in St Ives, Cornwall on Saturday, September 28 at about 8.30am - and the RSPCA wants to speak to the man pictured, as the incident was caught on CCTV.

RSPCA Inspector Natalie Avery, who is now investigating said: “We are keen to speak to this man as we believe he may hold key information. We are keen to find out more about the incident, and check on the dog involved, so we hope this man comes forward or can be identified as we believe he can support our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RSPCA’s Inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

This year the RSPCA celebrates its 200th birthday. To mark this anniversary the animal welfare charity wants to inspire one million people to join their movement to improve animals' lives. To find out how you can join their million-strong movement for animals visit www.rspca.org.uk/200.