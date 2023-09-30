Driver Stephen Shrimpton, 40, and Jessica Baker, 15, both died when the school bus overturned on motorway at around 8am on Friday

Stephen Shrimpton, 40, was one of two people who died after the coach he was driving overturned on the northbound M53

The family of the bus driver who died after a school coach crashed on a motorway have paid tribute to him as a “loving husband and father”.

Stephen Shrimpton, 40, was one of two fatalities after the coach overturned on the northbound M53 near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire, at around 8am on Friday.

A 15-year-old girl, Jessica Baker, also died and her family issued a photograph of her on Friday evening through Merseyside Police as they requested privacy.

The force formally named Mr Shrimpton on Saturday and released a statement from his family which said: “Stephen was a loving husband and father to his wife and his wonderful children, a caring and thoughtful man who would always prioritise others over himself.

“Stephen will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.”

They have also requested privacy.

A total of 58 people were involved in the incident, including a 14-year-old boy who suffered life-changing injuries.

Four people were taken to hospital – two to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and two to Arrowe Park Hospital – including the 14-year-old boy.

The remaining 52 attended the emergency services training centre, where 39 were discharged with no further treatment and 13 were treated for minor injuries and then released.

Wirral council is “working closely” with schools affected.

Simone White, director for children, families, and education at Wirral Council told a press conference yesterday: “Council staff are working closely with the schools, and have been doing so since they were informed of the incident this morning.

“I’m sure everybody will understand that for the moment, our focus, and the focus of the schools, is in supporting the pupils, families, and wider school community who will have all been affected by this incident.