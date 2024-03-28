Edinburgh animal charity launches Easter appeal for forever homes for five dogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home said the Easter holidays can be a “great time for families to find a new furry family member.” They are urging people who might want a new pet to rehome one currently under their care.

The charity has highlighted five dogs in particular who are looking for a new forever home. They are called Daphney, Bruno, Storm, Tigger and Pepper. Daphney is a five year old female Japanese Akita who is looking for a home with a garden away from the city centre with an active owner. She is looking for an owner with previous experience with dogs and may suit living with teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity said she is “a sweet girl who despite her size, can actually be quite shy when meeting new people. She has quite an independent nature so isn’t too needy, but she is very affectionate when she wants to be and enjoys being fussed over.”

Labrador Pointer mix Bruno is described as a “very happy and affectionate boy who has a lot of love to share.” The one year old is looking for an experienced and active owner and he will need a home where he will have company for most of the time. He needs to continue training with a committed owner as he is full of energy and needs help focusing on this.

Storm, a four year old female Staffordshire Bull Terrier, will suit a family with older teenagers and needs to be the only pet in her home. The charity said: “she likes being active and would enjoy hill walking with her new owners, as well as an activity like scent work to keep her mentally stimulated.”

The energetic Tigger is also looking for a new home. The 2 year old male cross breed is looking for an owner who has “the time to work on his training” and he needs to be in an adult only home with a private garden. The charity said: “Tigger is a very sweet boy who loves people and would love to find an owner who will let him snuggle on the sofa with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Russell terrier Pepper, is three years old and can live with children. She is described as “very playful and loves having fun with her toys, especially a tennis ball.” The charity said: “She can be a little wary of some new people but is fine when given some time to get to know them.” They also said she enjoys meeting other dogs when she is out on walks.