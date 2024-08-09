Eighth and final little girl injured in Southport attack is discharged from hospital

Flowers have been laid near the scene of the fatal attack in Southport. | James Speakman/PA Wire

The eighth and final girl injured in the fatal Southport knife attack has been discharged from hospital and will continue her recovery at home, Merseyside Police said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was released from Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Thursday and is the eighth child injured in the attack to be discharged, the force said.

Her family thanked the ambulance crews that were “crucial in airlifting her from the scene to the hospital” and said “we know that their intervention saved her life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

The survivor’s family went on to condemn the subsequent “disorder” and attacks on police officers, emphasising that “when the horrific events unfolded, our police officers were the first on the scene”.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for their unwavering support and the extraordinary care they provided to our beloved daughter during this challenging time,” they said in a statement.

“We were deeply saddened by the recent disorder and the attacks on our police force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important to highlight that when the horrific events unfolded, our police officers were the first on the scene.

“We are immensely grateful to the officers who stood by our daughter’s side, providing assistance and support until she was safely transported to the hospital.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for our nation, especially for the families affected by these tragic events.

“We appreciate the continued support and compassion from everyone during this challenging period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we are relieved that our daughter is on the path to recovery, our hearts go out to the families of Bebe, Alice, and Elsie during this immensely painful time. Thank you.”

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murder of three girls at the Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as with possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.