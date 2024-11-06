Cases of bird flu have been confirmed in a commercial poultry farm in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All poultry on the premises near Hornsea in the East Riding will be humanely killed, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

A protection zone of 3km (1.86 miles) has been put in place around the site, which has not been identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defra said a surveillance zone of covering 10km (6.21 miles) around the farm was also in place.

Tests found the H5N5 strain of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus was present at the Hornsea site.

It is the first case of the strain found in poultry or captive birds in England during the current outbreak

Defra said the H5N5 and H5N1, which has been more common in recent years, have been found in wild birds in Britain during the autumn where the risk level for the H5 strain has been raised from medium to high. It remains low in poultry. All bird keepers have been urged to remain vigilant and take steps to protect their animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Health Security Agency said the risk to the general public’s health is very low, while the Food Standards Agency has said bird flu poses a very low food safety risk with properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, safe to eat.