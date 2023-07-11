Surfers Against Sewage said it is “not surprised” at the “sheer number” of “appalling” alerts as “devastating underinvestment is systemic across our water industry”

More than 40 beaches across south west England, popular during the summer holidays, have been hit with “appalling” sewage warnings on Tuesday (11 July).

Environmental group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has issued the warning at 46 beaches across the south west on its interactive map as “storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.”

A SAS spokesperson told NationalWorld that the group is “not surprised at the sheer number of sewage pollution alerts” as “it’s a result of devastating underinvestment that is systemic across our water industry.”

The public are advised not to swim at these locations when there is a sewage alert issued as there is the potential to swallow water that could be contaminated with faecal matter leading to nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cramps, inflamed stomach and intestines.

SAS says Brits should “stay safe and download the Safer Seas and Rivers Service to have pollution alerts at your fingertips.”

It comes after the group issued sewage alerts at 16 beaches in the south west last Friday (7 July).

‘Blatant disregard’ as sewage discharged at over 40 beaches. (Photo: Getty Images)

But as heavy rain and thundery downpours have ended the warm spell of weather over recent weeks, there has now been an increase in the amount of sewage being discharged from networks across the UK.

A SAS spokesperson added: “The blatant disregard for public health and our blue spaces is appalling.

“Water companies spill sewage come rain or shine, all the while syphoning off tens of billions to shareholders and paying the fat cats at the top huge pay and bonuses.”

The water industry has faced mounting anger from the public over the amount of sewage being discharged into UK rivers and seas while industry bosses rack up millions of pounds in their pay packages.

In April it was confirmed that South West Water had been fined a record amount of more than £2.1 million after admitting causing “unacceptable” pollution in Devon and Cornwall.

Pennon Group, which owns South West Water, told its shareholders the water regulator Ofwat had announced an investigation into the company’s performance during 2021 and 2022.

David Black, the chief executive of Ofwat, said: “We are committed to holding companies to account for performance and for sharing timely, accurate, and complete data with us and their customers. We want to ensure that is the case here.

“A thorough investigation will now be carried out and we will provide updates in due course on our findings and whether there is any further action Ofwat needs to take.”

Pennon Group had previously said it will invest £750 million over the next two years in building reservoirs, reducing storm overflows and increasing renewable energy use.

The public are advised not to swim at these locations when there is a sewage alert issued. (Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall/Surfers Against Sewage)

Which south west beaches have been issued a sewage alert?

Listed are the beaches in south west England that have been issued with a sewage pollution alert by SAS.