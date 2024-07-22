Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paul Watson, a prominent anti-whaling campaigner who appeared on the reality TV show Whale Wars, has been detained in Greenland after Japanese authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watson’s arrest came on Sunday after he arrived in Nuuk, Greenland. Local police confirmed that he will be brought in front of a district court before a decision is made over his possible extradition to Japan.

His own organisation, the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF), said that his arrest came as he was attempting to intercept a Japanese whaling ship in the North Pacific. The CPWF said: “It is believed that this arrest is connected to a previous Red Notice issued for Watson’s anti-whaling activities in the Antarctic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This development comes as a surprise since the Foundation’s lawyers had reported that the Red Notice had been withdrawn. However, it appears that Japan had made the notice confidential to facilitate Paul’s travel for the purpose of making an arrest.

“Although Japan has operated in violation of the ICJ ruling for several years, they ceased Antarctic high-seas whaling in 2016 and now only hunt whales within their territorial waters. CPWF suspects that Japan intends to resume high-seas whaling in the Southern Ocean and North Pacific by 2025, and believes the reactivation of the Red Notice against Captain Watson is politically motivated, coinciding with the launch of the new factory ship. Paul is currently in custody, and it is unclear if Denmark will extradite him to Japan.”

Watson is known to TV viewers for his appearance in the reality TV show Whale Wars, which followed his own environmental campaign group Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. He was involved in the early years of Greenpeace, however the organisation has denied that he was one of its founding members.

The activism activities of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society has drawn criticism from both opponents and other environmental groups such as Greenpeace, with some accusing the group of eco-terrorism. His actions include direct interventions and confrontations with whaling boats at sea.